Seat at the top table for Jersey tech talent

The winner of the NatWest Desk competition will win their own desk for one year within the ‘permanent desk’ area of the Digital Jersey Hub in St Helier.

It means they’ll be able to carry out their work in the midst of some of the brightest and most entrepreneurial tech minds in the Island, and be best placed to network and collaborate on future projects.

The winner will also receive a free Digital Jersey membership with complete access to the rest of the Digital Jersey Hub for one year, which includes hot desk, break-out spaces, meeting rooms and a refreshment station.

The Hub is also home to a year-round calendar of events designed to help the sector thrive.

Tony Moretta, chief executive of Digital Jersey, said: ‘I am simply thrilled to see the return of the NatWest Desk competition. With the support of our valued sponsor, we’ve seen new faces arrive at the Digital Jersey Hub and go on to super-charge their work in no small part thanks to being immersed in the brilliant work that people in tech in Jersey are doing day in, day out.’

Entrants are being asked to submit a two-page business plan to demonstrate how they believe winning the NatWest Desk will help them take their work to the next level. A panel of expert judges, including representatives of Digital Jersey and NatWest, will choose the winner.

Richard Bolingbroke, managing director of international retail and commercial banking of NatWest in Jersey, said: ‘I am delighted that NatWest International will be sponsoring the Digital Jersey Desk competition once again.

‘In previous years, it has been fantastic to see how the winners have been able to grow their ideas into sustainable businesses that have provided employment, created opportunities in the Island and most importantly, pushed the Island ever closer to a digital future.

‘This ties in perfectly into NatWest International’s purpose – championing potential, helping people, families and businesses to thrive. Supporting entrepreneurship is one those key pillars that we support and want to champion in our jurisdictions and so we fully support Digital Jersey and encourage Islanders to get involved and submit their pitches and ideas.

‘I look forward to seeing your responses in the near future.’

Chief executive of Snap Design and Digital Tom Le Sueur, a previous winner of the NatWest competition, said: ‘Getting approval for my business plan from Digital Jersey, NatWest and Jersey Business gave me the confidence I needed to leave my nine-to-five job and start my own digital business that now employs 12 people.

‘Looking back, having a rent-free desk, access to mentors, free coffee, free Wi-Fi and being with like-minded people really helped make the leap into entrepreneurship much less daunting.’