Jersey Business to expand

Jennifer Carnegie (picture supplied by Orchid PR) (31213112)

She said: ‘Having been on the board of Jersey Business for the last three years, I’ve seen first-hand the great work the organisation delivers, and the tangible difference being made to local business. I’m therefore delighted to be stepping into the role of chair at such a pivotal time in the organisation’s evolution.

‘Being at the heart of delivering support to Jersey’s business community has always been our core purpose. This is an exciting opportunity – we have had increased investment from government to enable us to grow our support to meet the demands and opportunities arising from the pandemic period.’

Expert partners are being sought to work with Jersey Business to deliver the new services, which are accessible by organisations from all sectors and include, business and productivity improvement, sales, marketing and e-commerce, workplace skills, leadership skills, and individual resilience and wellbeing.

Jersey Business is in the process of recruiting for six new roles – senior business adviser, construction industry specialist, tourism and hospitality industry specialist, programme manager, data analyst and marketing assistant.

Senator Lyndon Farnham, Deputy Chief Minister and Economic Development Minister, said: ‘Over the past 18 months, the dedicated and skilled team at Jersey Business has played a key role in steering the Island’s business through the pandemic.

‘We recognise that businesses will continue to need enhanced support as we emerge from the pandemic and rebuild the economy. The additional resource from the economic recovery fund will enable Jersey Business to provide additional support.’

Ms Carnegie is the chief operating officer at Amicus Ltd, a strategic leadership consultancy which works with organisations to maximise performance and get the best from their people.

Prior to Amicus, she spent 20 years living and working internationally for blue-chip corporations. She was the chief people officer for a global telecommunications and entertainment provider, has managed manufacturing facilities with large numbers of people, is an accomplished industrial engineer and was instrumental in creating and running a successful global corporate university for one of the world’s leading fast-moving consumer goods companies.