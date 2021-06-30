Sure appoints new chief executive

Paul Acton (Pic: Andy Le Gresley, supplied by Sure) (31140160)

Mr Acton joins the island-specialist telecoms company from Digicel, a global communications and entertainment provider, where he was group commercial director.

He has more than 20 years’ experience in executive-level roles across blue-chip telecoms and IT companies, specialising in enterprise solutions, digital transformation, advanced analytics and managed services.

Alistair Beak, Sure’s acting group chief executive, welcomed Mr Acton, saying: ‘Paul is an excellent addition to our leadership team and to the Sure business as a whole. His proven track record as an accomplished business leader and his customer focus will mean Sure continues to evolve.’

Mr Beak also paid tribute to Mr Hughes, who will remain with Sure as a non-executive director: ‘I’d like to thank Graham for his leadership, customer focus and commitment during his tenure and wish him well in his retirement,’ he said.

‘Under Graham’s leadership, Sure has transformed the Jersey telecommunications market, providing choice, a broad range of services and value as well as excellent customer service.

‘Today, Sure is much more than the mobile operator which Graham helped to launch in 2005, as we now provide broadband, cloud and cybersecurity services. The fact that he’s staying on as a non-executive director is a huge benefit to Sure as we will continue to leverage his experience.’

Moving to Jersey to take up his new position, Mr Acton said that he was excited by the challenge: ‘Sure has a fantastic proposition already and I’m looking forward to working with the expert team to grow and enhance what we do in Jersey.

‘I’m joining a company that’s proud to invest in its island communities and I fully intend to help Sure keep Islanders connected here in Jersey.