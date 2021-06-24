Digital Innovation in a post-pandemic world

Ian Webb (31120619)

IoD Jersey’s Technology Sub-Committee is holding a breakfast event, sponsored by JT, at the Royal Yacht Hotel on Thursday 8 July to showcase case studies and real-life examples and give business leaders insights and inspiration into their digital journeys.

A survey by McKinsey, titled How Covid-19 has pushed companies over the technology tipping point—and transformed business forever, found that the adoption of digital technologies had been accelerated by several years. The survey of global executives showed that companies accelerated the digitisation of their customer and supply-chain interactions and their internal operations by three to four years, but the share of digital or digitally enabled products in their portfolios, accelerated by seven years.

Remote working forced companies to find new ways of managing their staff and workflows. Yet while this process was forced by the situation, it also showed those who were reluctant to digitise that their perceived barriers to doing so were not there or, at least, were not insurmountable. They also discovered that digitising operations enabled directors to innovate and improve their processes and ultimately bottom lines.

The IoD panel will be chaired by Ian Webb, chairman of the IoD Jersey Technology Sub-Committee, and features:

• Daragh McDermott, managing director, JT Channel Islands

• Becky Houzé, dairy farmer and educational blogger

• Pam Aubert, centre manager, Macmillan Cancer Support Jersey

• Stuart Geddes, IT director, Ocorian

Previewing the event, Mr Webb said: ‘We have seen tremendous change in the past 18 months and our panellists will share how digital amplified their thirst for innovation and how embracing new technology has provided real business benefits in the process. The range of speakers on the panel highlights that this is a cross-industry process. It’s not just the remit of technology firms or finance; it can provide positive outcomes for all sectors.’

Mr McDermott added: ‘If there was doubt before, there isn’t any more – digital adoption and transformation is necessary for business survival in today’s connected world. During a crisis, everyone’s focus is on adapting and reacting and ensuring your business can continue to function and meet the needs of your customers and employees.

‘But innovation is about driving change, not reacting to it. With pandemic recovery under way, now is the time to harness technology, innovation and co-operation.’