Teacher aims to run 2,022km to aid Grace Crocker charity

Mr Falle, left, is supported by Nigel Crocker, one of the founders of the charity Picture: ROB CURRIE (32264439)

Alan Falle, a PE teacher at Victoria College, said he wants to raise ‘as much awareness and money as possible’ for the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation throughout his year-long challenge – which equates to an average of around 5.5km a day.

Mr Falle said that families whose children are receiving medical treatment can be under ‘extreme emotional and financial stress’ and he wants to use the challenge to show Islanders that help is available.

‘I often encourage students to support local charities in any way they can and so I decided I would put my money where my mouth is and come up with my own challenge and way of helping as well.

‘I have played cricket with Nigel, who is one of the founders of the charity, and I have had students and friends whose children have required medical care in the UK, so I know it can be challenging on families and I wanted to do anything I could to raise as much awareness and money as possible for the foundation,’ he said.

Mr Falle has enlisted help from a number of businesses, including PhysioFit, True Food Nutrition and Funktion Fitness, who will help with his preparation, planning and recovery during the year.

He said: ‘I will be running most days throughout the year and will do big events like the Jersey Marathon to boost my kilometres. I want to get my students involved as well and host community running days to try and raise extra money for the foundation.

‘There is definitely some mixed emotions coming into the challenge next year, I am not too sure on the best way to approach it but that is where Funktion Fitness will come in as they will help programme the challenge for me.

‘I am hoping to raise £20,000 throughout the year and if we can beat that target then that would be great. Even if the challenge helps one or two families then it will be a success.’

- To keep up to date with Mr Falle’s challenge, go to ‘2022_in_2022’ on Instagram.