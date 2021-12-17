Ministers: People with Omicron allowed outside for two hours of exercise

ANYONE testing positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is allowed to leave their place of isolation for two hours of exercise each day, the government has announced.

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32276925)
In a statement, it said that ministers had considered the current state of the Island's healthcare services as well as the physical and mental impact that isolation can have on an individual when making the decision.

The rules also apply to anyone who is a direct contact of someone with Omicron.

A spokesperson for the government said: 'This means that all Omicron positive cases and direct contacts of Omicron cases, who are currently isolating for ten days from contact with a positive case, can now take two hours outside for daily exercise.

'Ministers have asked STAC [the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee] to review the overarching policy on Omicron direct contacts on Monday 20 December, and further updates will be provided next week.'



