Christmas holidays in chaos

The news came yesterday as it was confirmed that the first cases of the Omicron variant had been identified in a ‘number of cases’ from Jersey.

Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of heath, said that the Island currently had fewer than five known cases of the highly infectious strain.

It was confirmed that anyone testing positive for Omicron, and their direct contacts, would be subject to more stringent test-and-trace protocols, including being banned from daily exercise.

The total number of active cases in Jersey yesterday stood at 1,161, nine of which were patients at the General Hospital.

The French government announced that new restrictions were being brought in at 11pm today in response to mounting concern over Omicron. The move requires British visitors to have a compelling reason for their trip, with holidays not qualifying.

It was confirmed that those travelling from Jersey to France would be subject to the restrictions.

A Government of Jersey spokesperson said: ‘Islanders planning to travel to France in the coming days and weeks are advised to consider the new restrictions, particularly in relation to essential travel reasons, before beginning their journey.’

One of those affected, Francisco de Castro, who lives in St Ouen, had planned to drive through France to Portugal on Monday but was now unsure whether he would be allowed to.

He said: ‘I have got in touch with a few different departments because it is difficult to understand exactly what the exceptions are.’

He added: ‘They mention one exception is travellers in transit for less than 24 hours in an “international zone”. It will take me 14 hours to get to San Sebastian in Spain so I will be well within that but what does “international zone” mean? Is that an airport? I do not know what to do and I am also worried about if there could be more restrictions and whether I will be able to come back. It is all a bit of a mess.’

Some of those still intending to travel from Jersey to France will board a Condor Ferries service due to leave St Helier at 4pm today but many others are being forced to tear up their festive travel itineraries.

In a statement, Condor said that despite the increased restrictions, it would continue to operate its planned schedule until 3 January.

Operations director Elwyn Dop said: ‘We want to provide schedule certainty to all our passengers that our sailings are to operate over the festive period, despite the latest change in regulations. We accept that some Islanders may have concerns so want to reassure everyone of our commitment to maintaining connectivity with France.’

Brittany Ferries, a minority shareholder in Condor, has described the measures as a ‘hammer blow’ to our Christmas season.

‘In the context of an Omicron variant that is passing through the French population as it is in the UK, further border controls seem as unnecessary as they are unwelcome,’ a Brittany Ferries spokesperson told Sky News.

The JEP understands that the only exception to the rule is for those British citizens owning registered homes in France, who will be required to take a test within 24 hours of travelling and isolate for two days on arrival, until they receive a negative result from a further Covid test.

French citizens have been advised to postpone any planned trips to the UK, with those heading for the Channel Islands also subject to this advice.

A sharp rise in Omicron cases in the UK has prompted wider restrictions in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with Jersey’s government also announcing new measures this week.

With confirmation that Omicron was now present in Jersey, the government has confirmed additional measures for anyone confirmed to be positive for the variant.

Known cases and their direct contacts will not be allowed to leave isolation at any point.

Analysis seeking to identify the direct contacts of Omicron cases will stretch back ten days from the date a case is confirmed – double the timespan that has applied with other strains.

Alex Khaldi, director of public health policy, said the changes for Omicron had been brought in as a result of the variant’s transmissibility and because there was an opportunity to limit the spread by acting at an early stage before the Island was subject to a large number of cases.

Accelerating the pace of booster vaccinations is one of the key elements to Jersey’s response, with the government confirming earlier this week that there was capacity to administer up to 1,000 doses per day.

It has also been confirmed that the vaccination centre will close for four days over the festive period from 24 to 26 December inclusive, as well as on 1 January.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré confirmed that the Island’s other measures to combat Omicron would be effective from 4 January. This includes a change to the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’, meaning only those adults who have received three doses of the vaccine will qualify and be exempt from testing and isolation on arrival.