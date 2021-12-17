BREAKING: Government Plan approved

The Government Plan was approved this afternoon (Friday) in the States Chamber

An amended plan, which sets out government tax and spending over the next four years, was given Assembly approval on Friday afternoon.

A raft of amendments had been lodged by Deputies, Constables, Senators and Scrutiny panels in the run-up to this week's debate. Half of the 26 amendments lodged were accepted by the government in some form on the first day of the sitting, ranging from funding for air quality monitoring to capping rents for social housing at 80%.

Buy-to-let investments and second homes will be subject to a higher rate of stamp duty, following a successful amendment from the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel, to reduce what they called 'unprecedented demand' for property.

And a review of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will take place next year, with a July deadline, after Constable Mike Jackson successfully amended the plan.