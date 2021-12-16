Omicron variant identified in Jersey

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32267677)

A 'very small number' of PCR samples sent to a UK laboratory have tested positive for the more transmissible form of the virus.

The government says that, as the number of confirmed cases of Omicron so far is small, the exact number cannot be disclosed to 'protect confidentiality'.

Deputy medical officer of health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: 'We have said for some time that we have expected the Omicron variant to be on-Island, and following the recent sequencing of approximately 10% of positive PCR tests, we have identified a small number of Omicron positive samples. Direct contacts have been contacted and told to isolate for ten days from the point of exposure to the positive case, with additional testing during the isolation period.

'I can confirm that the individuals are well and are following all the relevant guidance. Their welfare is being monitored by the Covid Safe team, who maintain in contact with all positive cases and direct contacts.'

Omicron positive case:

– must isolate as directed

– may not leave isolation to exercise

– ten day backwards contact tracing including on flights, ferries and in schools.

Direct contact of an Omicron positive case:

– ten day isolation from the point of exposure

– may not leave isolation to exercise

– day zero and day ten PCR test

– daily lateral flow tests between day zero and day ten PCR test