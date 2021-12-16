New Covid-19 measures next year ‘proportionate’, says Chief Minister

Senator Le Fondré said Omicron was more transmissible than other strains and added ‘if this rate were to be replicated in Jersey, we would reach an infection peak that could be much higher than experienced last winter’. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32267283)

Chief Minister John Le Fondré, who also announced an immediate acceleration of the vaccination booster programme and changes to the Island’s travel policy, said the decision not to bring in the latest measures until the new year was proportionate.

The legal requirement mandating mask wearing in indoor public settings, as well as advice to work from home where possible, will not come into effect until 4 January. Senator Le Fondré said activities such as eating, drinking, exercising, singing and acts of worship would be exempt from the mask-wearing requirement.

And teaching union NASUWT is calling for additional protection in schools when the new term begins, including staggering the return of pupils in January and providing onsite testing facilities. NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach has written to Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden urging him to ‘consider the immediate introduction of additional education measures to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and to minimise further disruption to education’.

The background to the decisions reached by ministers at a meeting on Tuesday evening was shared in a media briefing yesterday, with officials warning that once Omicron was officially detected in Jersey, case numbers were likely to double every two to three days, leading to a large wave of infection.

Senator Le Fondré said Omicron was more transmissible than other strains and added ‘if this rate were to be replicated in Jersey, we would reach an infection peak that could be much higher than experienced last winter’, when case numbers rocketed just before Christmas prompting hospitality closures. The current number of known active cases is 1,064.

Speaking to the States Assembly, the Chief Minister said: ‘Our healthcare services remain in a resilient position, and we are able to treat those who present in hospital with, or because of, Covid.

‘We are acutely aware of the pressures being placed on care and nursing homes, as well as home care services, and [ministers] have instructed officers to work closely with this sector to ensure that they have the resources and processes to support residents who are returning to their care after a stay in hospital. By ensuring they can return home safely, we will maintain the important capacity in hospital for new admissions. We will also work with this sector to explore all options for expanding their capacity in order to support those patients leaving hospital and requiring additional care for the first time.

‘I would like to repeat my thanks to all Islanders for their continued diligence and co-operation.’

Vaccination is still seen as key, with officials citing evidence that those who had received a third dose had 70 to 75% protection against infection.

Booster doses have been made available to all adults, subject to a minimum gap of three months since their second dose, with the aim that all eligible Islanders will have been offered a booster by mid-January.

As part of the booster drive, the definitions used in Jersey’s safer travel policy will change from 4 January. Only those adults who have had three doses, plus a two-week interval (or ‘two-plus-two’ for children aged 12 to 17) will be considered fully vaccinated and therefore exempt from testing and isolation on arrival.

Senator Le Fondré said that although he would like the new definition for full vaccination to come in earlier than 4 January, he felt the timescale for the new measures was proportionate. Among the factors he mentioned were the importance of Islanders’ livelihoods if their businesses could trade up until Christmas, the mental health benefits of being able to enjoy the festive season and the need to ensure an appropriate legal framework covering the mask mandate.

There was relief from members of the retail sector that business as usual would continue during the run-up to Christmas.

Gerald Voisin, owner of Voisins Department Store, said: ‘I think people prefer having that freedom of choice. Those who are worried will wear a mask and protect themselves. People tend to take these Covid announcements in their stride and so, mask or not, I don’t think too many people will have a problem. If the news coming out of South Africa, that this variant isn’t as fatal as first suggested, is true then I can’t see the new measures being in place for too long.

‘Our staff have been fine working and we have encouraged them to wear masks as a precaution.’

Town centre manager Connor Burgher said he was pleased that shops could continue trading throughout Christmas.

‘My take is that it’s a positive in the sense that retail and hospitality remains open during a time in which they need us more than ever. I would encourage Islanders to take lateral-flow tests before coming into St Helier and if you are feeling apprehensive then wear a mask when walking around the shops,’ he said.

‘The footfall figures in town have been steadily increasing week-on-week throughout December and hopefully, after this announcement, we can at least maintain that. January is also a really important time for retail as we have the sales and so hopefully the announcement does not deter people from coming into town next month,’ he added.