Charity seeking £25,000 from events including ‘sleigh relay’

Healing Waves members will be dressed in Christmas attire this weekend as they push a Christmas-themed adaptive surfboard from La Frégate Café to St Aubin Picture: David Ferguson (32254413)

Healing Waves – an organisation which offers Islanders with disabilities or health conditions the chance to enjoy the sea through a variety of adapted water sports – will be pushing its adapted Christmas-themed surfboard along Victoria Avenue’s cycle path from 4pm till 4am on 18 December.

The charity is hoping to raise £25,000, which will go towards building costs for its new centre at Le Braye car park in St Ouen’s Bay.

The project received a £411,000 grant from the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund but Max Wiltshire, co-founder of the charity, said that due to a shortage of raw materials and unforeseen additional costs, the group has had to come up with fundraising initiatives to generate more money.

‘We are doing everything in our power to cover the difference and we decided that a sleigh relay, where we push our adapted surfboard on wheels from La Frégate Café to St Aubin, would be a good idea to keep in line with the Christmas theme. We figured that Santa delivers his presents in a 12-hour window and so we thought we would honour that,’ he said.

‘Our athletes are going to be getting involved and we will be taking it in turns to push the sleigh.

‘The fundraiser is open to everyone and we would encourage Islanders to come and help us. If you can’t make it, please donate in any way you can.’

The charity will also be hosting a Christmas Day swim at Le Braye from 10am to raise additional funds.

Mr Wiltshire added: ‘Everything is moving in the right direction. The ground-clearance work for the surf centre is complete and we are hoping construction will start in January with a view to completing it before the 2022 summer season.’