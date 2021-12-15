Five-year health plan ‘is making progress’

Health Minister Richard Renouf said the Jersey Care Model is 'an ambitious programme aimed at giving Islanders the health and care services that they deserve'.

Work towards establishing the Jersey Care Model officially began on 1 January and was divided into three tranches.

A report on progress so far shows that all the targets in the first section, for 2021, have been met, and work for the second, scheduled for 2022, has already begun.

The aim of the JCM is to keep Islanders living healthy and independent lives for as long as possible.

When they do need to use health and care services, the goal is for these to be delivered in the community wherever possible.

Some targets reached in the first year include introducing a new electronic patient record system, developing an Islandwide workforce strategy to recruit, train and retain staff, setting new intermediate care services such as Overnight Community Care and Help at Home, to reduce unnecessary admissions to hospital or care homes, and investing in public health to prevent illness in the first place.

During the second phase of the JCM, Islanders will begin to see a more integrated system, making access easier and more consistent.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: ‘The Jersey Care Model is an ambitious programme aimed at giving Islanders the health and care services that they deserve. I’m proud to say that in its first 12 months it has made sound progress in laying solid foundations.