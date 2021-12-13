Aureole Choir singers make virtual appearance for NSPCC fundraiser

A video of a performance by the Aureole Choir formed part of a London-based fundraising event for the NSPCC

The Aureole Choir was the only virtual group to take part in the Merry Little Christmas event, which took place at Holy Trinity church in Sloane Square in London.

A video was shown for the first time during the fundraising concert which also featured contributions from celebrities such as TV presenters Cherry Healy and Georgia Lock, plus actors Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Richard Pepper (Holby City) and Alex Jennings (The Crown).

The Aureole Choir’s segment was filmed at Georgetown Methodist Church, with members delivering an upbeat version of Jingle Bells, with the footage being interspersed with clips of singers filming their own individual performances at a range of Island locations.

Choir member Nicki Kennedy said: ‘Some of us caused a bit of head-scratching around Jersey filming all of this in the middle of October, but we were delighted to have received this accolade and had a huge amount of fun making the video.’

A range of singers from different groups, including Concordia, The Grouville Warblers, the Holme Chase Singers, the Hot Bananas and students from the Jersey Academy of Music, were among those who took part.