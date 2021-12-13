Appeal for witnesses to alleged assault

Picture: PETER MOURANT. (32243959)

The States police have appealed for information about the incident, which reportedly took place around 10.45pm in the area of David Place and Stopford Road – during a 'disturbance' involving up to 20 people.

A man in his late 30s or early 40s had been walking with friends when he was allegedly attacked and kicked a number of times while he lay on the ground. He received a number of facial injuries, which were treated at the hospital and he was later discharged.

A second man described as being approximately 18-years-old, with a tall, skinny build and short blond hair, wearing a blue and white long-sleeved polo shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black and lime green trainers, was reportedly seen to run away from the area prior to the police arriving.

One man was arrested, however no one has been charged at this time. It is believed the individuals were known to each other.