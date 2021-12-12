Scrutiny: Planning rows are a threat to active strategy

Oakfield Sports Centre. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32230145)

The Economic and International Affairs panel says the Inspiring Active Places strategy could be adversely affected by the refusal of planning permission at Oakfield Sports Centre and the lack of progress on the refurbishment of Springfield Sports Centre.

In a report produced ahead of next week’s Government Plan debate, the panel – chaired by Deputy David Johnson – calls for the Economic Development Minister to have contingency plans in place to cover risks such as planning refusals, delays and spiralling costs.

The issue of skateparks is also addressed in the report, with a recommendation that detailed information is provided to States Members and Islanders about applications for the proposed South Hill facility and other satellite skateparks.

Plans to refurbish Elizabeth Castle were also considered by the panel, with members expressing concern that insufficient understanding about the building’s make-up could lead to delays and unforeseen risks. It is recommended that the Economic Development Minister initiates a full risk assessment of the proposed project at Elizabeth Castle and ensures that Jersey Heritage has the required experience to undertake the works.