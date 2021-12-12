‘Lack of data means no population forecast possible before 2025’

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32227229)

Yesterday the Council of Ministers published their long-awaited population policy, which stated the key aim should be to ‘achieve a stable population position for Jersey, where reliance on inward migration has been significantly reduced in the longer term’.

According to the most recent figures, Jersey’s population has increased by around 12,000 during the past decade and was measured at around 108,000 in 2020.

The new population policy document says that it had been ‘constrained’ by a lack of data on how many people live and work in the Island, adding that it would be some time before an accurate future picture could be formed.

‘The quality and scope of data available today is a significant barrier to the development of a comprehensive population policy. This first policy emphasises the need to improve our data collection,’ it says.

‘This includes the introduction of a new IT system to support the administration of the Control of Housing and Work Law and the publication of the detailed results from the March 2021 census, as well as other systems, currently under development, which will ensure more robust data is available in future.’

It adds: ‘The target date for achieving population stability will be set during the term of the next Council of Ministers, and subsequent councils will publish details of their progress towards the stability target at least once during their term of office.

‘It is envisaged that by 2025 data collection and analysis will be sufficiently advanced to make a meaningful, evidence-based forecast.’

The document adds that measures to improve the situation include the introduction of a new IT system to provide a monthly report on migrant workers, which will be informed by the new combined employer returns that businesses will need to file from next month.

It says that ministers feel an increase in the pension age should also be considered following an actuarial review next year, due to the number of elderly people in the Island increasing compared to the workforce.