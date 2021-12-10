Former assistant health minister calls for Samarès Ward to return

Overdale Hospital. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32222743)

Senator Steve Pallett is also calling for a ‘temporary purpose-built’ facility to be constructed, while the ward at Overdale is demolished to make way for the new hospital.

He added that a permanent long-term unit should be built in the new hospital or at another suitable location.

Senator Pallett’s proposals come after a petition launched by Jean Lelliott, which has gathered more than 1,400 signatures, called for the new hospital to have the same equipment and specialist staff that used to be based at what she called the ‘world-class’ Samarès Ward.

The facility had 28 beds for people needing physical rehabilitation, but last year the Health Department closed the ward and opened 12 beds in Plémont Ward at the Hospital with shorter stays provided.

A response issued by the government said that rehabilitation services ‘have not been reduced’ but were being delivered in different settings and in a number of different ways.

However, St John Constable Andy Jehan, who is working with Senator Pallett on the proposition, said the current rehabilitation services at the General Hospital were ‘not good enough’

Senator Pallett said: ‘You have to ask the question, is it appropriate to go from a purpose-built 28-bed facility to a 12-bed hospital ward? Those who have used both services will tell you it’s not. That is why I am lodging a proposition to reinstate the services at Samarès Ward immediately.

‘We have a duty to deliver care in the community and it is essential that Islanders get the standard of care they deserve and rehabilitation is a part of that.’

He added: ‘While the ward is demolished to make way for Overdale, a temporary purpose-built facility should be constructed and once the new hospital is built, a long-term rehabilitation unit should be included within the facility, but as its own separate unit, or it should be delivered at another suitable location.’

Senator Pallett has called on Islanders to share their experiences of Plémont Ward.

‘We already know from individuals who have spent time at Plémont Ward that it is noisy, there is no space for occupational therapists to carry out their work and the gym is only temporary. It does not provide the specialist service and specialist equipment that Samarès Ward was capable of,’ he said.

Senator Pallett recently tabled a States written question around the costs of operating both wards.

In 2019, the rehabilitation services at Samarès Ward cost £2.3 million to run, while the same service cost £2.2 million to operate at Plémont Ward from June 2020 to May 2021.