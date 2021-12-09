Construction to start on the third Finance Centre building

IFC6. Picture: Jersey Development Company (32209147)

Jersey Development Company, which owns the site, says the building – known as IFC6 – is due to be complete by November 2023 and that the project includes the extension of Trenton Square. According to developers, the 68,000sq-ft building is glass-fronted on all sides, providing natural light to all employees.

The news that Aztec was to take on the building was initially leaked by the government through a confidential ministerial decision accidentally published last month. It also included specific details of the financing agreements.

It revealed that the rest of the former Esplanade car park site, which has been earmarked for further offices, could be used as a residential development if there is no demand for commercial premises in the future.

Aztec group managing director Geraldine O’Rourke commented: ‘This is a very exciting step for Aztec. We’ve quickly grown to a team of nearly 500 in Jersey, so moving to a contemporary office that provides a modern, efficient working environment is a natural next step for us. We’re proud of our local heritage and the leading reputation we have worked hard to build over many years. Taking this landmark space reflects our commitment to the Island, as our business continues to evolve internationally.

‘While we will continue to offer our people the ability to work flexibly, we believe in the importance of a well-designed office hub that enables us to come together to collaborate professionally and socially.’