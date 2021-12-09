Concern over plan to cut tax threshold on online goods

Amazon package. Picture: PA (32214880)

A review by the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel expressed concern that the Treasury had not provided data justifying its plan to reduce the ‘de minimis’ limit from £120 to £60 from January 2023, on which goods are charged the 5% GST rate.

The review, led by Senator Steve Pallett, also concluded that the government had not adequately considered the impact on low-income families who relied on online shopping to source household goods.

Although the change will not be introduced until the start of 2023, it forms part of the 2022-25 Government Plan that will be debated by States Members next week during the final sitting of this year.

The panel has called on Treasury Minister Susie Pinel to present evidence about the move to a £60 threshold, and possibly to zero, to States Members ahead of next week’s debate in order to inform decision-making.

Following a consultation process, Senator Pallett said the review had concluded that Deputy Pinel should commit to reducing the GST de minimis to zero.

He said: ‘There is no doubt that GST has been an emotive issue with Islanders from its introduction in 2007 at a basic rate of 3%, with very few exemptions.

‘There was a great deal of argument and heated debate when it was increased to 5% in 2011, but it has remained a tax that has been kept relatively simple in its nature.’

The panel consulted several key stakeholders to inform its review, consisting of Jersey Business, the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the Jersey Consumer Council, Jersey Customs and Immigration Services, and Jersey Post. Deputy Pinel was questioned during quarterly hearings.

The recommendations made by the panel include: