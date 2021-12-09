19-year-old is spared jail for minding drugs

The Royal Court building (32210225)

Joshua James Cauvin admitted assault and possession of class A drugs, but said he was only minding the drugs for someone else.

In the Royal Court yesterday, Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith told him he was being spared prison because of his youth and early guilty plea.

The Superior Number, which sits for the most serious cases, heard that Cauvin had kicked another man in the back in Castle Street in St Helier on 7 December last year.

Crown Advocate Chris Baglin, prosecuting, said police then stopped him and found that his wallet contained a wrap of MDMA, or ecstasy.

They discovered more ecstasy powder and ecstasy tablets in his room. The combined street value of the drugs could have been anywhere between £2,620 and £3,930.

Cauvin was 18 at the time of the offences.

Crown Advocate Baglin said: ‘The amount of drugs would not be for personal use. But there were no scales or drug-related paraphernalia found, and no messages on his phone relating to drug supply.’

The Crown therefore accepted Cauvin’s claim that he was minding them for someone else, and had had no choice but to do so because the owner of the drugs had ‘a reputation for violence’.

The Crown advocate added: ‘He is at high risk of reconviction. It is clear that the offences pass the custodial threshold.’

But he accepted that Cauvin was of previous good character and had pleaded guilty early, and so recommended a community punishment order of 480 hours for the drugs possession and 15 hours for the assault, to run concurrently.

He also recommended a two-year probation order.

Advocate Adam Harrison, defending, said: ‘Mr Cauvin took possession of the drugs for another male who believed he was being watched by the police.

‘He agreed on the basis that he would be paid £200 – and because there was a threat of violence if he refused.

‘Mr Cauvin’s role was limited to that of minder. He was not going to be involved in their onward supply to customers.’

Of the assault in St Helier, he said: ‘It was a single blow and the victim did not sustain any injuries. It was out of character.’

He added that Cauvin had had ‘adverse early life experiences’ and had been placed in care at the age of seven. ‘He used alcohol and drugs to manage difficult emotions. He has now stopped drinking and taking drugs altogether,’ the advocate added.

He said that Cauvin had been working as a trainee chef and hoped to take further catering courses at Highlands College, and pointed out that he had been arrested exactly a year ago this week. ‘This case should not have been hanging over him for a year,’ he said.

Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith. PICTURE: TONY PIKE (32214866)

Mr Clyde-Smith warned that possession of class A drugs usually carried a lengthy prison sentence, adding: ‘Minders play a fundamental role in the supply of drugs.’

Of the assault, he said: ‘This was a nasty incident which could have resulted in more serious consequences.’

However, he added that the courts in Jersey would not usually imprison a 19-year-old of previous good character unless it was necessary for protecting the public.

The Jurats accepted the prosecution’s recommended sentence, and Mr Clyde-Smith said: ‘We are very encouraged by the positive steps you are taking in your life.’