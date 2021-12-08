Tree-planting planned for the Queen’s Green Canopy

Bouley Bay. Picture: MATTHEW HOTTON (32202898)

The National Trust for Jersey are collaborating with Government House on the scheme as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project, which aims to ‘plant trees to create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the nation which will benefit future generations’.

Within the planning application for the site, which measures 4.3 vergées – or 0.8 of a hectare – it says that the fields were previously rented out to a potato grower but they have since relinquished their lease, as the area was ‘very steep and difficult to work’.

‘Rather than planting a solid block of trees, the vision for this site quickly became on of a transitional habitat – one which would merge both the coastal heathland habitat, which can be seen on the land above the côtils, into a broadleaf woodland with transitioning patches of scrub. It was felt that this approach would benefit the widest variety of species and be most in keeping with the area,’ a design statement accompanying the planning application says.

It adds: ‘To give the côtils a natural appearance and be in keeping with the surrounding landscape, the planting plan has been designed to mirror both deciduous woodland and coastal heathland habitats. For this reason, approximately half of the côtils will be planted with trees and shrubs and the remaining sections managed to allow natural regeneration of heathland plant species from the above area and seed bank.

‘This may be supplemented with the additional planting of gorse and rotationally cut to prevent further encroachment of scrub into the heathland areas.’

Within the design statement it says the majority of the trees will be English oaks, with others including short-leaved limes, rowans, silver birches and willows.