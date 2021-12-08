Plumbing store told to stop retail activity

Wolseley building at La Collette on Rue Phillippe Durrell. Picture: ROB CURRIE (32200624)

Wolseley, which occupies units one and two of Rue Phillippe Durell at La Collette, has been served with an enforcement notice by the Planning Department who say that its unit is only authorised for use as a warehouse.

Officers claim, agents acting for the company previously stated that one of the units would not be used for retail.

Within the enforcement notice it says: ‘Planning Application P/2019/1396 – [Change of use of Unit 2 from light industrial to warehouse and introduce dispatch and collections], for the site in question, was withdrawn by the agent on behalf of the applicant on 14/02/2020 as the agent confirmed that retail use was not going to be undertaken on this site.

‘Following this confirmation, the department confirmed that planning permission was not required for the warehouse use and the application was subsequently withdrawn.’

It adds: ‘The occupier and agent for the scheme have been notified of the breach of development control in writing. The [Planning] department considers that bearing in mind the Island Plan zoning for this site and Island Plan policy presumption against retail development as identified above, it is necessary to serve an enforcement notice to ensure that the retail use ceases to operate on this site.’

The enforcement notice also says that the Health and Safety Inspectorate, as well as the Fire and Rescue Service, both generally advise against setting up retail operations within La Collette area. Other facilities in the area include Rubis’s La Collette Terminal, Jersey Gas’s LPG storage facility and Petroleum Distributors’ fuel depot.

Planning officers have given the business 56 days to comply with the notice from the date it was issued on 24 November.