‘Quick and easy’ applications to delay social security cost

By Ian HeathNewsPublished:

A NEW online application system has been launched for struggling businesses wishing to defer their current social-security contributions and GST due to the impact of the pandemic.

Treasury Minister Susie Pinel. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32193748)
Treasury Minister Susie Pinel. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32193748)

Last month the government announced that businesses in a number of heavily affected sectors would be able to apply for the deferrals for up to five years for the six months between October 2021 to March 2022.

To be eligible, businesses and self-employed individuals must have submitted all their statutory returns, have no outstanding historic debts and fall within the specified trading sectors.

Applications need to be made by midnight on 9 January 2022.

Treasury Minister Susie Pinel said: ‘We have put in place a quick and easy online form for businesses to use to apply for these deferrals.

‘Once Revenue Jersey has received the form, we will aim to let businesses know within five working days whether they are able to defer their payments and contributions.’

The decision to introduce the new deferral scheme came after the closure of the Cofunded Payroll Scheme, under which staff wages were subsidised for struggling businesses, at the end of October.

A wider range of businesses were granted two-year deferrals for their GST and social-security contributions as part of a £40 million rescue package last year.

News
Ian Heath

By Ian Heath

@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News