Christmas Day swims return after cancellations last year

The Jersey Swimming Club Christmas event at Havre des Pas Bathing Pool. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32197364)

Covid meant that the majority of the festive swims were called off last year as restrictions at the time prevented large-scale gatherings.

However, events at Havre des Pas, Ouaisné, the Watersplash and Le Braye are scheduled to take place this year with hundreds of Islanders expected to take part in one of the Christmas dips.

Carole Penfold, president of the Jersey Swimming Club, said the club’s annual swim at Havre des Pas – which can attract up to 500 people – is due to return this year.

‘We are hoping to be there at 11am on Christmas Day like we usually are. Last year we had to cancel but we are really pleased that we should be able to go ahead this year,’ she said.

‘If the rules for larger groups are made smaller then we wouldn’t want the responsibility of going ahead but it is looking like it should be okay.

She added: ‘However, the only catch is that we are currently not too sure if we will be able to give out hot drinks at the end of the swim. We would also encourage anyone coming down to bring a donation with them for the Jersey Cheshire Home.'

Ocean therapy charity Healing Waves is hoping to host its first ever Christmas Day event, which has been dubbed Jingle all the Waves, at Le Braye in St Ouen’s Bay.

Max Wiltshire, co-founder of the charity, said: ‘This will be an annual swim and surf event which will raise much-needed extra funds to go towards our fully inclusive surf-therapy centre.

‘We want to see surfing Santas, riding reindeers and epic elves all dressed up, surfing and swimming to help us in our mission.’

He added: ‘We will meet in Le Braye car park at 9.45am and will be in the water for 10.15am. We want to remind everyone to bring warm clothes and a hot drink for after.’

David Ferguson, president of the Channel Islands Surfing Federation, said that the Jersey Surfboard Club swim was due to take place at 11am at the Watersplash but was subject to change, dependent on the weather and surf conditions.