Move for tribute to late minister

The incumbent Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida and the late Home Affairs Minister Len Norman. (32176537)

Deputy Gregory Guida said the proposed ambulance, fire and rescue headquarters should commemorate former St Clement Constable Len Norman, who died in June.

It had been Mr Norman’s intention to deliver a new, purpose-built station and training facility for the emergency services to operate from, said Deputy Guida. The minister has lodged a proposition that the future headquarters, ‘wherever it may be located’, should be named in honour of Mr Norman ‘and his record of public service’.

‘It is my belief that naming a new headquarters, wherever it may be built, in Len’s honour is a fitting way to honour his service to our Island, and particularly the impact he made as Home Affairs Minister,’ he said.

He said he been ‘humbled’ to be nominated and elected to succeed Mr Norman at the end of June.

‘As Home Affairs Minister, he was a passionate and forthright advocate for all the services for which he was responsible and in particular our emergency services. It was a position that he had not expected to take on, and yet one that he was extremely devoted to, and enjoyed immensely,’ said Deputy Guida.

He added: ‘Len Norman dedicated over 37 years of his life in service to the Island. During this time, he served the public of Jersey, and his constituents in the parish of St Clement, with dedication, wisdom and decency.

‘He was one of only two individuals to have served as a Deputy, Senator and Constable over the course of his long career in the States. During this time, he served on and presided over many committees, and his impact on our Island life has, without question, been vast.’