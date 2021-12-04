St Helier offered £6.5m for Jersey Bowling Club land

The Jersey Bowling Club green. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32177386)

The deal, which would enable the Westmount site to be used as part of the new hospital project, could see the club relocate to Warwick Farm.

However, parish officials have said they will only allow the sale to go ahead after the planning process for the Our Hospital project has concluded.

The St Helier Roads Committee is due to convene at the Town Hall next Wednesday to receive a presentation from the hospital project team on the road layout and traffic impact related to the proposals. A parish assembly is also due to be held at the Town Hall on 15 December to formally consider the government’s £6.5 million offer.

Peter Pearce, a St Helier Procureur du Bien Public, said: ‘As Procureurs we take an oath to take care of the parish’s finances as we would our own, if not better. This is always paramount in our minds when considering matters such as this.

‘We are conscious that the States Assembly has approved compulsory purchase as an option where a negotiated agreement cannot be reached. We have taken independent advice and we concluded that this [the £6.5m deal] is a reasonable offer, which under the circumstances represents value to parishioners, so we believe it important that the parish assembly has an opportunity to consider this offer at this time.’

Several privately-owned properties on Westmount Road have already been bought by the government. These include an agricultural field for £750,000, Jersey Water’s headquarters for £3.3 million and a house for £2 million.

Two planning applications for the site – one to demolish the existing Overdale Hospital buildings and another for the construction of the new facilities – have been submitted.