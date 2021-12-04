Man arrested after 'stabbing' at St Helier pub

The alleged incident occurred in the doorway of the Temple Bar in Stopford Road at around 9pm. The injured man suffered a single wound to the stomach and remains in a 'stable but serious' condition in hospital.
In a statement, the States police say it is thought that the two men were known to each other.
Officers also believe that there had been an altercation in the pub when the suspect left before allegedly returning ten minutes later with a kitchen knife and stabbing the other man.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information regarding the alleged incident is asked to contact the States police on 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.