Man arrested after 'stabbing' at St Helier pub

The alleged incident occurred in the doorway of the Temple Bar in Stopford Road at around 9pm. The injured man suffered a single wound to the stomach and remains in a 'stable but serious' condition in hospital.

In a statement, the States police say it is thought that the two men were known to each other.

Officers also believe that there had been an altercation in the pub when the suspect left before allegedly returning ten minutes later with a kitchen knife and stabbing the other man.