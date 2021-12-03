Tender process opens for skate park project

A 3D visualisation of what the Les Quennevais skate park could look like Picture: Government of Jersey

Work is expected to begin in January after plans for the facility were approved unanimously by the Planning Committee last month.

The park is expected to take five months to build and includes 2,000sqm of surface area ‘to cater for all user preferences and abilities’, as well as a bowl, rails, benches, ledges and platforms. Firms have until 7 January to apply for the contract, which, according to a submission by the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment Department on the Channel Islands tender website, is set to include:

- Earthworks.

- Below-ground drainage and services.

- Construction of soakaways requiring deep excavation.

- Reinforced concrete skate park construction.

- Design of steel reinforcement for reinforced concrete structures.

- Steelwork coping, rails and sliding and grinding bars.

- Construction of paved access routes and circulation areas.

- Fencing.

- Street furniture.

Assistant Economic Development Minister Hugh Raymond previously said it was likely that a local firm would work alongside a ‘skate park construction expert’ brought in for the project.