1,000-plus presents donated to disadvantaged Islanders

Rob Sainsbury, acting director-general for the Children’s, Young People, Education and Skills Department; Christmas Toy Appeal organiser Cheyenne O’Connor; and Mark Owers, director of Children’s Social Care Services with the donated Christmas presents Picture: JON GUEGAN (32156561)

The donations were organised by Islander Cheyenne O’Connor, who set up an Amazon wish-list so that presents could be bought for disadvantaged young people.

Each year Ms O’Connor runs a family fun day to raise money for charity but the event could not go ahead this year due to the pandemic. Instead, she wrapped hundreds of presents and delivered them to the Children’s Social Care Service to be distributed, with a box of chocolates, to vulnerable children and young people.

She said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to head the Christmas Toy Appeal this year for six different charities and organisations.

‘I want to thank the public who have contributed by ensuring that more than 1,000 gifts were purchased, and Mark Owers, director of Children’s Services, for ensuring some of the most vulnerable families on the Island will receive the presents this year.’