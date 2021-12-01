Driver unhurt as car plunges down cliff

The incident, involving a grey Volkswagen Polo driven by a 24-year-old man, happened at around 10.27am.
Paramedics and the States police were sent to the scene but the driver was uninjured.
Mont du Grouet, the road which leads to the coastal beauty spot, was closed while the car was recovered and buses serving the area were diverted.
Jonathan Renouf, who was in the area at the time, said there were skidmarks where the car had left the road and that its wheel was still spinning when he arrived.
On Twitter, he wrote: ‘What a lucky escape. Engine was still running when I got there.
‘It’s a mystery how they got over the stone barrier.’