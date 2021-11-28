Café reports ‘angry’ reactions to its mask-wearing requests

Nicola Mollin at the Green Goose, Beaumont Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (32134223)

Nicola Mollin, manager of the Green Goose coffee shop at the bottom of Beaumont Hill, has called for staff to be treated with respect after a minority of customers reacted negatively to requests to wear masks.

Earlier this month, the government issued renewed guidance strongly recommending masks be worn in indoor public places where practical amid a rise in Covid cases. Yesterday, there were a total of 1,304 known active cases in the Island.

Ms Mollin said that, in order to protect both staff and the business, customers were being asked to wear face masks when they were not sitting down eating or drinking.

However, the move has prompted a negative reaction from some customers – from masks being thrown ‘angrily’ to staff being called ‘ridiculous’, according to the manager.

Ms Mollin said: ‘The majority of our customers have been excellent and completely understanding. However, there have been just a few people who have tried to get into a debate with us – one person even said we have lost their business.

‘To us it is not a big inconvenience, as we are just trying to protect our customers and our staff and trying to keep the business open.’

She explained that, due to the relatively small size of the team, ‘one or two’ staff members contracting Covid could have a significant impact on day-to-day operations.

‘It is just something we are conscious of and are doing what little we can to help mitigate the risks. We are following the government recommendations and guidelines, so for someone to say that we have lost their business is disappointing,’ she said.

Carl Walker, chairman of the Jersey Consumer Council, said: ‘It is understandable that they are doing their best to protect their customers and staff and trying to keep their business open. Ultimately, if customers do not agree with it, then they can vote with their feet – nobody is forcing them to shop there. It is a personal choice and I am sure the business and the majority of its customers will apply common sense and do what they think is right.’