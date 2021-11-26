Islander born before First World War turns 108 today

Alice de la Haye was born on 26 November 1913 (32128591)

Mrs de la Haye lived through both the First and Second World War and has eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Born on 26 November 1913 in St Mary, Mrs de la Haye, née Maud, is also known by her nickname, Midge. She married her teenage sweetheart, Albert de la Haye, in 1935.

She went on to give birth to three boys in the space of five years. Two of her sons have died, but one still lives in the UK and is 85 years old.

She and her three children were evacuated to Southampton during the Second World War before travelling north to Wakefield, in Yorkshire, where they remained until they could return to Jersey.

Meanwhile, Mr de la Haye joined the British Army as a dispatcher and was posted to North Africa and Italy.

Upon her return to the Island Mrs de la Haye worked at the Jersey Island Exquisite Knitting Company for a number of years before running her own fruit-and-vegetable stall in the Central Market.

She and her husband spent the majority of their married life at La Pouquelaye before moving to St Ouen in 1975.

During their retirement the pair ventured across Europe in a Fiat camper van and spent time in New Zealand and China as well. They both loved travelling and journeyed abroad as often as they could, with Mrs de la Haye saying that she would still travel today if she was able.

After her husband passed away in 1990, Mrs de la Haye remained at their St Ouen home until the age of 103 and was regularly seen taking the bus into St Helier to do her weekly shopping, which always included a trip to the Fish Market to buy either chancre or spider crab.

In 2018 she moved into the Maison St Brelade care home.