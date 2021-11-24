Anti-assisted-dying medics form new lobby group

This week, politicians are due to debate an in-principle move to legalise assisted dying.

The group said that legalising assisted dying would create a ‘seismic legal, ethical and moral change’. However, others have called for politicians to support assisted dying to respect individuals’ rights.

This week, politicians are due to debate an in-principle move to legalise assisted dying.

The medics, acting under the banner of new campaign group Our Duty of Care Jersey, have written an open letter to Health Minister Richard Renouf. The minister has expressed his personal opposition to assisted dying, but the government has no official position on the topic, with all ministers and assistant ministers having a free vote. The letter describes Jersey’s proposed legislation as ‘among the most extensive anywhere in the world’, and continues: ‘We want Jersey to be a place where we help all members of society to feel as though their life has meaning and value.

‘We are concerned about the most vulnerable members of our society who may feel coerced into a decision they would not make if the law did not permit it.’

Our Duty of Care Jersey said that its particular concerns about the proposed legislation in Jersey were how wide it was in both method and scope, the challenge of assessing capacity and the inadequate safeguards.

The open letter follows a speech given by Dr Nigel Minihane at an event organised by End of Life Choices Jersey in which the GP expressed support for assisted dying, branding many of the arguments against it ‘illogical’ and calling on politicians to represent the will of the people.

At the start of the week, consultant cardiologist Dr Andrew Mitchell took to social media to voice his support for plans to legalise assisted dying. He wrote on Twitter: ‘I hope they do pass it. Basic humanity stuff #assisteddying.’

Opinion polls in both Jersey and UK have indicated that the majority of people support the right to an assisted death, with such sentiments also expressed by the majority of a citizens’ jury convened earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Channel Island Humanists, a local branch of the UK-based charity which works on behalf of non-religious people, has also joined the debate.

Humanists spokesperson Dave Crocker said: ‘Jersey must make this important reform to enable every citizen to have a good death, respecting the autonomy and dignity of those with incurable or terminal suffering.

‘Any assisted-dying law must contain strong safeguards, but the international evidence from countries where assisted dying is legal shows that safeguards can be effective. As humanists, we respect the rights of an individual to control their own life, and their own death.’