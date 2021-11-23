Students debate in the States Chamber

Each school delivered a presentation on topics which included the right to protest, campaigning for women’s rights, the influence of Insulate Britain and the role of Generation Z in creating change.
A group from Les Quennevais School was awarded the Colin Powell Trophy for the best presentation.
The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Jersey, was held on 19 November with Bailiff Tim Le Cocq presiding.
The programme also included presentations from campaigners Lesley Katsande and Naomi West on the importance of people power and protest.