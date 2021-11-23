Students debate in the States Chamber

STUDENTS from six secondary schools took part in the seventh annual Student Peace Debate held in the States Chamber last week.

Madeleine de la Cour, from the Rotary Club of Jersey, presents the Colin Powell Trophy to the Les Quennevais School team with the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, in attendance Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF JERSEY
Each school delivered a presentation on topics which included the right to protest, campaigning for women’s rights, the influence of Insulate Britain and the role of Generation Z in creating change.

A group from Les Quennevais School was awarded the Colin Powell Trophy for the best presentation.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Jersey, was held on 19 November with Bailiff Tim Le Cocq presiding.

The programme also included presentations from campaigners Lesley Katsande and Naomi West on the importance of people power and protest.

