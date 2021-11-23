New Covid-19 testing centre at the Airport

Health Minister Richard Renouf Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32107966)

The testing service is located in the arrivals hall and Islanders given an appointment for a PCR test will be able to park in a free 30-minute short-stay car park.

Additional testing booths have been reopened at the arrivals building for those who need a community PCR test.

The extra capacity comes following a surge in the number of active Covid cases in recent weeks with the number of known active cases hitting 1,218 yesterday. There were three people in hospital.

The government recently rolled out a programme of home lateral-flow testing, with Islanders who return positive LTF tests asked to take a more accurate PCR test.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: ‘The new testing service at the Airport arrivals hall will provide a capacity of up to 300 additional appointments every day for Islanders who are in need of a PCR test. I am pleased we will be able to provide these additional tests at a time when we are seeing increased demand as cases rise.

‘I would like to thank the teams involved who continually work flexibly to ensure testing demand is met when it’s needed the most. I would like to remind all Islanders of the importance of testing for Covid-19 to mitigate the risk of spread of infection. It is vital for those who are displaying symptoms of Covid-19 to ensure they are booking a test online and for those who test positive on an LFT test to submit their results online and attend for a PCR test. Anyone who submits a positive LFT test on the online portal, which is confirmed by a PCR test, will start their ten-day isolation period from the point their positive LFT test was submitted.’

Islanders going for a PCR test at the new testing centre are required to wear a mask and to keep their distance from other people. Islanders should also have their QR code ready to present to staff before entering the building.

Deputy Renouf added: ‘To help reduce delays with PCR test appointments, I urge Islanders to keep to their original appointment time for their PCR test, as this allows the service to test people as quickly as possible.