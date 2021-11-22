Presentation on hospital traffic impact cancelled

Constable Simon Crowcroft said meetings of the road committee had been open to the public for 20 years.

The St Helier Roads Committee was due to hear details of the plans at its meeting but the team pulled out when the parish declined to include the item on the confidential section of the meeting agenda, according to the Constable Simon Crowcroft.

He said the reason was that the presentation would have been given to a public audience before being presented to States Members.

‘I understand that decision but my committee was very disappointed by it,’ the Constable said, adding that meetings of the road committee had been open to the public for 20 years.

Committee member former Senator Ted Vibert was more outspoken, accusing the Our Hospital team of ‘delaying information up until the last minute’.

‘This was totally unacceptable to the roads committee. We have been waiting for four months now for their plans of how they intend to overcome the traffic problems we foresee as likely to arise when the new hospital is built and operating at Overdale. This behaviour typifies their whole approach to this scheme, which is to delay information right up until the last minute, giving the responsible authorities little time to study and examine their plans.

‘It’s a shocking state of affairs for a massive project that is going to affect everyone travelling into St Helier on a daily basis,’ Mr Vibert said.

Meanwhile, the roads committee has registered its formal objection to the planning application to demolish buildings on the Overdale site. In a response dated 16 November – the day before its last meeting – the committee says there is a risk that the site could be left bare if permission to demolish is granted before approval of plans for the new hospital.