Les Miséraballs: Outrage at ‘disrespectful’ statue prank

The sculptor of the Victor Hugo statue at St Peter Port had expressed the hope that ‘people would feel inspired to be creative with this bench’... Picture: Peter Frankland

But the images doing the rounds on social media last week were probably not what he had in mind.

The pictures and video show a Guernseyman ‘putting his bits’ into the mouth of the bronze Hugo, who may now in death be regretting his decision to seek exile in the island all those years ago.

The defiling of the famed novelist and playwright was witnessed by a shocked onlooker, who shared her disgust with followers of the Guernsey People Have Your Say Facebook page.

She wrote: ‘Me and my colleague, after finishing work last night, were eyewitnesses to something very disgusting and disrespectful. Group of people, after a night out, thought it would be funny to take trousers off and put his “bits” into Victor Hugo’s mouth (sitting on the bench) next to church. And also asked his friends to take a video of it.

‘I really hope that there are cameras outside there and police will find them.’

The post attracted almost 200 comments, mainly from people similarly outraged, while others said it was just a harmless bit of fun.

One commentator pointed out that Hugo probably wouldn’t mind, as he had had many affairs, but several others said the statue was undoubtedly left feeling Misérables.

Another, meanwhile, said she ‘wouldn’t condone it, mainly for health and safety reasons’.

Following the initial post, a video and images of the statue ‘assailant’ in action began to circulate.

The sculpture, designed by artist Mark Cook, was commissioned to honour the writer best known for penning Les Misérables, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame and Toilers of the Sea – the latter of which he dedicated to Guernsey, where he lived from 1855 until 1870.