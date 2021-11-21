Tenders to be invited for the new skate park

An architect's impression of the proposed Les Quennevais skatepark. Picture: Government of Jersey (32095634)

Oliver Brewster said the tender, which was originally listed earlier this year to ‘generate interest’ in the project, was to be relaunched.

Proposals for the Les Quennevais skate park, which were approved unanimously by the Planning Committee earlier this week, include 2,000 sq metres of surface area ‘to cater for all user preferences and abilities’, as well as a bowl, rails, benches, ledges and platforms.

Work is expected to begin in January and take five months to complete.

The approval is a victory for skate park users, who have called for a new facility since 2018, when the New North Quay park was temporarily closed.

Retrouvez mon intervention sur @franceinter ce matin à ce sujet ⤵️ 3/3 https://t.co/xSqsrxC5zO — Annick Girardin (@AnnickGirardin) November 19, 2021

Mr Brewster said: ‘We’ve actually paused the original invitation to tender, as we felt it best to wait for a decision from the committee. Now that we have planning permission, we will be relaunching this either by the end of the day today or early next week.

‘The exercise we did earlier in the year was market engagement and research to understand and generate interest in the supply chain and inform our approach to the tender.

‘We also used this to understand likely construction timescales and availability of contractors to meet our programme.

‘The invitation to tender we’ll be relaunching is the actual tender for the construction contract for Les Quennevais skate park.’