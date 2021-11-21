Autistic woman used as runner by drug pushers

(32090774)

Rebecca Shale – who had previously worked in childcare and had lived a ‘blameless life’ – was recruited to both collect cash from users and deliver their drugs.

In a case which had echoes of the actions of so-called County Lines gangs in the UK – who coerce vulnerable children and adults to carry out high-risk dealing – Shale became involved in the operation after falling ‘under the influence of two men she thought were protecting her’, the court heard.

Announcing that the 23-year-old would be spared a custodial sentence, the Deputy Bailiff, Robert MacRae, said that the court accepted her ‘vulnerability led to this offending’.

Advocate Chris Baglin, prosecuting, said that Shale was arrested following a States police raid on a property in St Helier in November last year.

During the search the defendant’s phone was seized and several messages relating to the supply of MDMA, cocaine and cannabis were found. Two men were also present at the address who have since been sentenced for drug offences.

In May she pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

However, in court yesterday it was heard that if she had failed to co-operate with officers and not provided the pin code to unlock her phone, there would have been insufficient evidence to charge her.

Advocate Baglin told the court’s Superior Number, which convenes for the most serious offences, that Shale had acted as a trusted lieutenant of the drug dealers, and called for a three-year prison term.

But Advocate Danny Le Maistre, defending, said that if there was ever a case where the court could find exceptional circumstances to spare his client from jail then ‘this is it’.

Referring to a report compiled by a psychologist, Dr Lyle, he added that his client had borderline learning difficulties, autistic-spectrum disorder and post-traumatic-stress disorder.

He said: ‘Because of her conditions, she fell under the influence of unscrupulous characters who exploited her. The two men she thought were protecting her were actually using her and she was acting as middle man to put them in touch with drug users. She did not realise the seriousness and criminality of what she was doing.’

Advocate Le Maistre told the court that Shale had previously led a ‘blameless life’, with a strong family background and no previous convictions.

He added that his client was ‘at a crossroads’, had an offer of work at an estate agency and called on the court to instead impose a term of community service.

Referring to what might happen if Shale breached any non-custodial order, he said: ‘In this case the risk is hers and not the court’s.’

Deputy Bailiff Robert MacRae told the defendant: ‘Your advocate says this is an “exceptional case” – we agree.’

He also explained that she would ordinarily have been jailed for 2½ years but because of the nature of the case she would instead have to complete 300 hours community service and a probation order.

He added: ‘Dr Lyle, who compiled the psychological report, says you are not the type of person he would expect to meet who is facing charges of dealing in class A drugs and that a number of factors have combined to make you extremely vulnerable and a person at risk of exploitation. He says you have a high degree of suggestibility and compliance. In our view such vulnerability led to this offending.’

He continued: ‘Do understand that the court is giving you a chance and you need to know that if you fail to complete the hours of community service or comply with the probation order, then you will be brought back to this court and it will almost certainly result in a custodial sentence.’