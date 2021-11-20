Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32091583)

Deputy Gregory Guida’s comments follow continuing French dissatisfaction with the Island’s refusal to issue licences to fishermen who have been unable to prove their historic right to work in the Island’s waters under the UK’s trade agreement with the EU.

He also refuted claims, made by French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin, that French fishermen were being threatened by the Island’s vessel licensing regime as ‘complete nonsense’.

His warning followed an announcement by France that it was preparing a rescue package – worth up to 60 million euros – to support fishermen ‘denied’ access to Jersey and UK waters.

‘The French have not finished – it’s not over. It seems that they are coming back into the fray in an even more devious way than they did before. I think they are coming back to the attack very soon,’ he said.

While the Deputy declined to say what specific action he was expecting, or how he had been made aware of it, he warned about the potential impact of what he described as ‘non-tariff barriers’ upon local businesses.

‘Everything might be ‘business as usual’ on paper and then when you try to land your fish in Carteret, they won’t let you, or you have to pay VAT in advance, or something silly that’s not legal but they have just invented. That sort of stuff can happen. They can certainly make the lives of our fishermen and traders very difficult, so we are still a little bit at the mercy of the French and we must be careful,’ he warned.

Referring to Ms Girardin’s claims that Jersey was at fault for the dispute, Deputy Guida said: ‘It grates a bit to be put down as the cause.

‘We know those boats don’t depend on our waters because we would have seen them. There would be a trace of their activities.

He added: ‘Eleven days [the minimum number that constitutes historic fishing activity required to obtain a Jersey licence] is five per cent of the effort of a fisherman. If you have a boat and you don’t fish for 200 days a year you are not a fisherman, you’re an angler – to say that they couldn’t prove five per cent of their livelihood is complete nonsense.’

On Thursday, French state-owned news television network France 24 used a quote attributed to Ms Girardin accusing the Jersey government of ‘not respecting the Brexit deal’ and ‘showing an unwillingness to co-operate with us’.

However, Deputy Guida said that no French fishermen who had demonstrated the right to fish in the Island’s waters had been deprived of a licence and that it remained possible for new evidence to be produced by those seeking to do so. He said that Jersey had tried to identify ‘every possible way’ to recognise boats entitled to fish in Island waters.

‘It has taken a year and during this year we have been unbelievably generous and have allowed 250 boats to fish whatever they wanted in our waters and this is incredibly destructive and competitive to our own boats,’ he said.