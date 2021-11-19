Man who groped elderly woman in underground car park sent to prison

Charley Mills. Picture: States of Jersey Police (32089163)

Charley Mills groped the woman in an underground car park as she and a friend were putting away their mobility scooters, the Superior Number of the Royal Court – which convenes for the most serious cases – heard.

Crown Advocate Mike Preston, prosecuting, said that the victim and her friend managed to make their way towards the lift, while the defendant followed them and put his hands inside the front of his jogging bottoms.

The woman eventually managed to get to her flat, lock the door and call 999.

The next morning Mills was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

He appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on 9 November 2020, where he entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of sexual touching and was remanded in custody.

The case was committed to the Royal Court, where a jury unanimously found him guilty on 23 June this year.

Advocate Preston said the incident was ‘alcohol-fuelled and deliberate’ and had been ‘a terrifying ordeal’ for the victim, who he described as especially vulnerable.

Mills was also sentenced for unrelated offences of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, illegally entering a woman’s flat and causing malicious damage, as well as using threatening and abusive language – including racial abuse directed towards a black nurse – after he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Advocate Julia-Anne Dix, defending, drew the court’s attention to a brain injury her client had sustained from a motocross accident when he was younger, and highlighted medical correspondence noting the mental and emotional difficulties that had stemmed from it.

She added that the injury had changed his demeanour and personality, and led to him relying on alcohol and cannabis as a coping mechanism.

Advocate Dix also pointed to character references from the defendant’s family, which spoke of the ‘huge and lasting impact’ the injury had had on Mills and described him as a ‘kind, caring, loving person’.

He received a total sentence of five years and two months in prison, was given two restraining orders and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Speaking after the sentencing, head of the States police's Criminal Investigation Department Detective Inspector Christina Maclennan said: ‘This incident would have been a frightening experience for both women.

'The fact they had to lock themselves in their property and call 999 shows how afraid they must have been. Police would like to thank the victim and the witnesses who assisted with the investigation. Their co-operation with the many aspects that investigations such as these involve was a key factor in obtaining a successful prosecution.’

She added: ‘We remain committed to working with our partners, especially support and advocacy services such as the SARC [Sexual Assault Referral Centre] at Dewberry House, JAAR [Jersey Action Against Rape] and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents.’