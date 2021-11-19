Changes promised after report criticises mental-health service

Medical director Patrick Armstrong and group managing director Rob Sainsbury comment on the report at yesterday’s briefing Picture: JON GUEGAN (32086959)

The Health Department, which decided to publish the report by two UK experts, has accepted a series of recommendations and pledged that improvements have already been made in several key areas.

The report, by clinical psychiatrist Professor Peter Lepping and retired NHS operations director Simon Pyke, was commissioned by the department following analysis that showed an increase in mental-health admissions. The volume of admissions was putting pressure on the system, management figures explained at a briefing, with patients, on average, being in a more acute situation on arrival and staying longer than before.

Key issues identified in the report included a lack of senior management leadership and direction, shortcomings in the multi-disciplinary approach to patient care and the lack of a system to ratify, manage and implement policies and procedures. The report was also critical of ‘silo’ working among professionals and teams who it said should have co-operated more closely, poor management supervision structures and inadequate systems to learn lessons from serious incidents.

Staff working within adult mental health were praised by Mr Pyke and Professor Lepping for their professionalism and motivation to achieve positive change. The report acknowledged some recent improvements, but also said further work was required.

Director general Caroline Landon, speaking at yesterday’s briefing on behalf of Health Minister Richard Renouf, who was unwell, thanked staff for engaging with the review, which she said was about learning, not apportioning blame.

‘We are taking the decision to publish the executive summary and recommendations of this report because I believe we have a duty to be open and transparent about our services and because I and my team are acutely aware of the interest Islanders have in our adult mental-health services,’ she said.

Group medical director Rob Sainsbury said that moves to integrate adult mental health with social-care services were being put on hold to allow for a stronger focus on mental health.

A strengthened management team would include a new director of mental health, with Mr Sainsbury saying that he hoped this postholder would take up their role in January.

As well as establishing clearer links between the office of the Chief Nurse and the Island’s mental-health nurse consultant, the report said the provision of urgent electroconvulsive therapy was ‘protracted’ and called for improvements in this area.

The report said that staff would feel less ‘professionally isolated’ if they were encouraged to join the Royal College of Psychiatrists, and called for better communication that allowed staff to feel involved in the development of services.