BREAKING: Les Quennevais skatepark plans approved

THE Island's skateboard community has moved one step closer to getting a new park after plans for a £1.8 million facility at Les Quennevais were approved.

The proposed skate park at Les Quennevais. Picture: Government of Jersey

The four members of the planning committee all voted in favour of the proposals, which were submitted in February, and include 2,000sqm of surface area ‘to cater for all user preferences and abilities’ as well as a bowl, rails, benches, ledges and platforms.

Work on the skatepark is expected to begin in January 2022 and will take five months to build.

The approval is a win for skatepark users who have called for a new facility since 2018 when the New North Quay park was temporarily closed due to concerns about anti-social behaviour.

The application for Les Quennevais was lodged alongside plans for a similar facility at South Hill which were submitted in mid-March. However, the application for the South Hill site is yet to be formally registered on the Planning Department website.

The Planning Committee members which voted in favour of allowing the skatepark were Constables Philip Le Sueur, Marcus Troy, Deidre Mezbourian and Deputy Jeremy Maçon.

