Understaffed building firms relying on prefabricated parts

Rising costs of building materials are also said to be a concern within the industry Picture: ROB CURRIE (32069886)

In the latest of a series of Institute of Directors interviews for the Business, Ian Bashforth, a director of T&G structural engineering consultants, Geomarine managing director Phil Horsley and Bob Matthews, chief executive of ROK, have spoken of their concerns about the sector.

Issues discussed by the trio include the soaring costs of raw materials, the difficulties they face in attracting staff to the Island and the problems caused by unexpected planning decisions.

Businesses across Jersey have reported issues with finding employees and spoken of the soaring cost of supplies, blaming travel restrictions brought about by Brexit and Covid-19 for the problems.

Mr Matthews said that a resolution for the staffing issues in the construction sector was the importation of prebuilt units rather than using the Island’s limited workforce.

‘We’re looking at methods to reduce the human-resource needs immediately,’ he said

‘We have sourced prefabricated elements, such as completed bathroom pods, external wall panels and balconies, for buildings from the UK. All these components are supplied finished.

‘This is a positive move because it reduces the construction period for the client, the quality control of these elements is far higher, the health and safety risks, such as working at heights, are reduced, and productivity is increased.’

Mr Horsley said that he believed that the high cost of supplies was a ‘short-term issue’ and that staffing was the real problem, which had been made worse by Jersey’s high cost of living.

‘I believe it [the high cost of raw materials] will solve itself because the market will take over. It’s the human-resource issues that aren’t just going to magically get sorted,’ he said.

‘The wider construction industry has some people on relatively low wages who cannot afford to live here, so we have an obligation, as an industry, to improve their prospects.

‘We need to attract school leavers and then retain them. There should be incentives for apprenticeships. The industry has a lot of small one, two or three-person businesses and they’re not taking on apprentices and passing on skills. It costs them money and time. It’s not worth it for them.’

Mr Bashforth agreed that issues with finding employees were restricting business growth.

‘The barriers to recruiting either locally or through immigration mean that many business owners have no incentive to grow. They make a comfortable living just doing the business themselves,’ he said.

Mr Matthews said that another of the biggest challenges faced by the sector was the unpredictability of planning decisions, such as the recent move to block Andium Homes’s affordable-housing development on the old gas works site in St Helier.

‘Peaks and troughs are painful for us. For example, the Jersey Gas development site was refused planning over what we believe was a very poor case on archaeology concerns,’ he said.