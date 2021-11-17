Two rescued from boat taking on water

The incident began at around 6pm when the Fire and Rescue Service inshore vessel was launched to search an area between St Catherine's Breakwater and the Ecréhous reef. Soon after, the St Catherine RNLI and Jersey Lifeboat Association inshore lifeboats also arrived in the area.
Jersey Coastguard, who were coordinating the operation, also dispatched the Channel Islands Air Search aircraft, based in Guernsey to search the area and quickly spotted a small Orkney-type boat.
The two-person crew were picked up and taken to St Catherine where they were assessed by paramedics.