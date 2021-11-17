Mental-health and inpatient wait times rise

Reduced theatre activity caused by annually scheduled maintenance, staffing challenges and enhanced infection-control requirements have contributed to the inpatient delays

Health and Community Services’s latest quality-performance report says reduced theatre activity – caused by annually scheduled maintenance – has contributed to the delay, as well as staffing challenges and the impact of enhanced infection-control requirements.

The number of elective inpatients waiting for treatment has grown from 1,449 to 1,726 in three months.

And the performance figures also show an increased strain on the Island’s mental-health provisions such as Jersey Talking Therapies and Orchard House.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: ‘The publication of the second Quality and Performance report demonstrates our ongoing commitment to transparency, sharing information with Islanders so that they can see the work we are trying to do and the standards we are aspiring to within Health and Community Services.’

He added: ‘The key areas of focus remain quality and safety and working to recover services post pandemic. It is welcoming to see that the number of patients waiting for their first outpatient appointment in acute services has reduced. There has been a growth in the number of patients awaiting inpatient treatment in the last quarter.

‘This is due to theatre closure for scheduled annual maintenance, impact of staffing challenges, mainly due to Covid, and increased infection control measures due to Covid, all of which have impacted on inpatient activity.’

Meanwhile, the report revealed that the number of people waiting for a first assessment with Jersey Talking Therapies after being referred had more than doubled, from 122 in June to 285 by the end of September. Of those waiting to start treatment, 43% had been doing so for more than 18 weeks.

Additionally, the bed occupancy rate for the Orchard House adult mental health facility went up from 70% in May to 90% in September, while the length of stay went from 31 days to 50 days in the same period.