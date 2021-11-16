Uncertainty over relaunch of digital Covid certificate

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32068521)

The digital proof of vaccination will offer an alternative to the A4 paper certificates, which Islanders have been using to prove their immunisation status. Once the government’s scheme is up and running, people will be able to show QR codes on their phones when asked for their vaccination certification.

At the moment Islanders who need digital certification can call the government’s coronavirus helpline to generate a QR code that can be used to prove their status.

These codes can be used for travel or domestic events, including in Wales and Scotland, which require certificates for large-scale events and club access. The UK has also joined the EU Digital Covid Certificate Gateway, which means Jersey’s digital certificates will be valid across Europe, when the programme is relaunched.

Jersey’s digital certificates were due to go live in October, but the initiative had to be closed down within the first few hours of its launch due to security concerns, after it emerged that a ‘loophole’ in the system could have led to an individual’s vaccine records being accessed by other people.