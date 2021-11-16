Restaurant’s directors speak out about sexual harassment

Dominic Jones said that JPRestaurants would be organising specialist training for its staff to combat inappropriate behaviour from diners

JPRestaurants’ director Dominic Jones said that the company was seeking ‘specialist training’ to help combat sexual harassment against its team, following a number of incidents, including reports of a staff member being followed outside by a group of men.

Mr Jones said that sexual harassment was adding to the recruitment crisis – as such incidents would dissuade people from working in the sector.

He is now keen to work with other businesses to help address the problem.

Mr Jones said: ‘It is something we have noticed over the years and hear about it anecdotally.

‘From what we have seen and heard it is predominantly men harassing women, although it does happen to male members of staff too.

‘We are absolutely determined to do something about this and we will be bringing in specialist training for our managers and their teams on how they can deal with this.’

The industry is currently facing substantial labour shortages driven by Covid and Brexit, which have forced a number of venues to close or reduce their opening hours.

‘We have always had training on how to deal with difficult customers and a director has always spoken to customers who have harassed a team member, but we now feel we need specific training for this issue,’ Mr Jones said.

He added: ‘Please do not ignore it if you see it taking place. It is only a small minority [who are behaving this way] but we want to make this as safe an environment as possible.

‘We will do everything in our power to achieve that – including banning people from our restaurants permanently if necessary.’

Co-director of JPRestaurants Robert Jones said: ‘We are coming up to Christmas now and there will be parties and more people will be drinking.

‘What we want to do is raise awareness and make people think twice about it.’

He added: ‘It has been going on forever – it is not an everyday occurrence but it is unacceptable and should never happen. I would absolutely encourage people to call out [this type of behaviour] if you see it happening.’

Claire Boscq, chief executive of the Jersey Hospitality Association, said: ‘Sexual harassment has no place in today’s workplace and no one in our industry should ever feel threatened when they are at work or travelling to and from their jobs.

‘Speaking on behalf of the Jersey Hospitality Association, I am appalled to hear this is happening and would like to thank JPRestaurants, who chose to highlight this issue.

‘We offer our support to anyone in the industry who finds themselves in this type of situation because everyone should feel safe when at work.’

The Island’s Disorderly Conduct and Harassment (Jersey) Law 2008 covers threatening, abusive, or disorderly conduct and the offence of harassment. Under the law restraining orders can be imposed ‘in respect of persons convicted of harassment, and for related purposes’.