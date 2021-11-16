Lawyer jailed for stealing client’s money

Julie Harrigan was jailed for three years (32071354)

Julie Harrigan, who had been working as a senior associate at Collas Crill, appeared before the Royal Court yesterday after tax workers at the firm noticed discrepancies within the estate of a 76-year-old vulnerable nursing-home resident in the UK – referred to as client A – who had been deemed unable to look after her own affairs.

Harrigan made 46 bank transfers from the client’s account into her own account over two years.

The court also heard that Harrigan had been instructed to move £18,000 of another of Collas Crill’s customers – a recently deceased person referred to as client B – to the JSPCA in line with their will. However, she instead moved it into client A’s account.

Crown Advocate Matthew Maletroit, prosecuting, said this could have been an attempt to ‘cover her tracks’ or to ensure she could continue making transfers into her personal account.

Harrigan’s offending caught up with her when, in January 2018, Collas Crill conducted an internal investigation and dismissed her. The defendant launched an appeal against the ruling but was unsuccessful and Harrigan moved to Ireland, her home country.

After being notified by the firm, States police officers opened an investigation into the fraud. They contacted the defendant in March 2020 to notify her that she was going to be charged with fraud and that she needed to return to Jersey. However, following the outbreak of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, she was only able to return in September this year.

Advocate Maletroit told the court that the defendant had no previous convictions and, up until her offending, she had been a ‘high performing’ and promising lawyer – rising from the position of legal advisor to senior associate over the course of ten years and winning the junior lawyer of the year award in 2016. He called on the court to impose a sentence of three years and nine months saying that she had abused the trust of the court, the public and her employer.

Advocate Rebecca Morley-Kirk, defending, said that although Harrigan’s circumstances were not exceptional, she had faced significant issues within her personal life – which had led her to become isolated from her family. She added that she had also been placed under significant strain at work – working as if she was a partner within her firm despite only being a senior associate.

She added that her client had been genuinely remorseful and that she was willing to pay back the money she took by cashing in her £28,000 personal contributions from her pension.

Deputy Bailiff Robert MacRae, delivering the sentence of the court, said that the defendant had been earning £60,000 per year when she offended and there had been no need for her to take the money.

‘The court places the very highest degree of trust in those who are assigned by the court to manage the affairs of those who are vulnerable and unable to look after their own affairs. We agree with the Crown that it is difficult to envisage a more serious breach of trust,’ he said.

She was ordered to pay £28,200 in compensation.