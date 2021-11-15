New EU border checks to include taking biometrics

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32026377)

A new EU system requiring fingerprints and facial imaging is set to be introduced next year.

The automated ‘European Entry/Exit System’ is likely to require biometric data to be collected for all non-EU arrivals to the ‘Schengen Area’ of free movement between 26 countries, comprising most member states.

Under the regime, people arriving in the travel area would have to register their name, travel document, biometric data – such as fingerprints and captured facial images – and their date and place of entry and exit. Among those affected will be British and US nationals. Luke Goddard, acting director of Customs and Immigration, said that the system could cause delays for travellers the first time they visit the Schengen Area.

‘The European Entry/Exit System is being introduced by the European authorities and has no effect on the immigration controls in Jersey,’ he said.

‘The European Commission indicates that all non-European nationals will have their biometric data collected on their first arrival into the Schengen Zone after EES is introduced. This will be managed by European authorities. It is anticipated it may cause some delays to British nationals on their first arrival into the Schengen Zone from Jersey.

‘Once biometric data is collected for the first time, it is expected subsequent EU passport controls for British nationals will be quicker as their passport will not need to be stamped.’

In January and February sea travellers to France will have to go via Cherbourg, following an announcement last month by Condor of a change of port to mitigate the impact of bad weather during the winter.

Concerns have been voiced that the provision of biometric data under the new EU system could cause delays for car passengers in particular.

The system was initially due to be introduced in the first half of next year but it is understood that it may not be implemented until after summer 2022 due to project delays.

A statement from the European Commission says: ‘EES will contribute to prevent irregular migration and help protect the security of European citizens. The new system will also help bona fide third-country nationals to travel more easily while also identifying more efficiently over-stayers as well as cases of document and identity fraud.

‘In addition to this, the system will enable a wider use of automated border-control checks and self-service systems, which are quicker and more comfortable for the traveller.’